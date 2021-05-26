Cancel
Hawaii State

Increasing vaccination rates upgrade Hawaii’s economic forecast

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic conditions in Hawaii are improving, thanks to a strong vaccine rollout locally and nationally, as well as the dominant U.S. visitor market outperforming expectations. According to a new forecast for the State of Hawaii from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO), total visitor arrivals will climb to more than 70% of their pre-pandemic levels by late summer. However, international markets will be much slower to recover.

