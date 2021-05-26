Artists Confirm Concerts at the 'Choli' as Venues Reopen

Photo courtesy of Jess Rush. Nine senior dance majors celebrated the culmination of their embodied research in a weekend of Capstone concerts on Apr. 17 and 18. The Dune hosted “PRECEDENTED. (our connection is unstable),” a compilation of live performances and dance films choreographed by seniors (Sydney Bryan ‘21, Darriana Greer ‘21, Journee Hardaway ‘21, Elisa Kennedy, ‘21 Riley Myhaver ‘21, Lindsey Perlman ‘21, Mara Senecal-Albrecht, ‘21 Ayana Sequira ‘21, and Ryley Young ‘21), department faculty members, and guest choreographers (Professors Shakia Barron, Shani Collins, and Shawn Hove, and guest artist Annie Rigney). The shows were livestreamed on Zoom to an audience of about 130 people each night, and an in-person audience included students, faculty, and family members who were vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arrival. Audiences were taken on a journey exploring joyful community, individual expression within artistic codification, nostalgic happiness, ancestral memory, and more. A tremendous success and exciting pair of evenings, these concerts developed from months of creative labor, resilience, and flexibility in the face of adversity.