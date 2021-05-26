newsbreak-logo
Artists Confirm Concerts at the 'Choli' as Venues Reopen

By Newsroom, The Weekly Journal
theweeklyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASM Global, and the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority launched the “Ready Pal Choli” orientation campaign, which explains the protection, disinfection and health protocols that will prevail in the José M. Agrelot Coliseum, known as the Choliseo or Choli, after it was announced that this venue will be allowed to reopen.

