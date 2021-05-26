Cancel
Bartlesville, OK

Regent Bank of Bartlesville Holds Grand Opening

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 8 days ago

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the grand opening event at Regent Bank of Bartlesville on Wednesday morning. Market President Trevor Dorsey said it was a great day to hold the event after having to postpone it a couple of times. Dorsey said they opened in October 2020, but they couldn't hold the event then due to COVID-19. He said they intended on having a grand opening when they opened in October, but the timing wasn't right then.

