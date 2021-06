May 30—The Beaumont ISD board of trustees has voted a combination of new and returning trustees into its leadership positions. "It is truly good to be back," District 3 Trustee Woodrow Reece said after being confirmed as the vice president. "One thing that I talk to everyone about is that you have a superintendent, you are either with them or without them, but never say anything bad about them. They have a hard job. And they've got seven ... watchdogs on them, so just keep that in mind."