Thomas Rhett Makes a Virtual Stop on 'The Voice' Finale for 'Country Again' [WATCH]

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Rhett made a special stop on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), appearing remotely to perform his current single, "Country Again." "Country Again" is the title track of his latest release, Country Again: Side A, which came out in late April and is the first installment of a double album. It's one of the most traditional singles Rhett has released in years, a trend that is audible throughout his newest album, which was a product of quarantine and the need to slow down and return to his roots amid the pandemic.

kfilradio.com
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
