Thomas Rhett Makes a Virtual Stop on ‘The Voice’ Finale for ‘Country Again’ [WATCH]

Thomas Rhett is one of country music’s hottest singers…and songwriters. But he fully admits that he could never finish a song on his own, he needs cowriters – in fact when it comes to his latest album Country Again – Side A Thomas says “None of these songs would have happened if it was just me in a room. I’ve tried to write millions of songs by myself and I always stop at the chorus cause I can’t ever…I don’t trust myself…you know, I don’t trust myself to write a second verse, so all the cowriters on this record made this record what it is.”