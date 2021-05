Severe weather damage in Howard County

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell; Scurry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCURRY...MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coahoma, or 16 miles east of Big Spring, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colorado City, Coahoma, Loraine, Colorado City Airport, Inadale, Lake Colorado City, Champion Creek Reservoir, Lake Colorado City State Park, Westbrook and Buford. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 189 and 228. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.