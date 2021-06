Apply for the UBC Fellowship in Canada 2021 Fully Funded at University of British Columbia. UBC is welcoming Applicants from all over the world with innovative minds on resolving new challenges by facing different communities. Additionally, the University of Columbia among the world’s most famous universities, every year nominating students from all over the world. Moreover, the actual purpose of this scholarship is to provide you the platform to contribute to multidisciplinary projects and to leave a lasting impression on the community.