Minnesota State

Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
 5 days ago
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The funeral for a fallen Minnesota law enforcement officer will be held Friday afternoon at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in the line of duty Monday morning. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman was driving a pickup truck that collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Grand Rapids. Grell is survived by her husband, Gene, and three children. William is 13 years old, Jordyn is 4, and Geno is 2 years old.

