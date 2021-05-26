Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Close to 80-percent of Olmsted County residents over the age of 15 have now had at least one dose of COVID vaccine. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate over 86,100 residents of Olmsted County are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That number represents 71 percent of the local population of those 16 years and older and 53 percent of the total population. Over 95,300 have now received at least one dose of vaccine, which equates to over 79 percent of county residents 16 years and older, and almost 59 percent of the overall population.