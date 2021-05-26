Edgar County Wind Farm Petition To the Edgar County Board

The Board of County Commissioners and the Road Department are accepting applications for a full-time truck driver and full-time equipment operator. Minimum requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, valid CO CDL Class B license and 3 years experience truck driving or operating heavy equipment. Annual salary is $41,234 for truck driver; $44,165 for equipment operator DOQ. Positions have full benefits including health insurance, retirement plan, disability insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and holidays. Application and a copy of the job descriptions are available online at: chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities Applications and a copy of driving record can be mailed to: Chaffee County Finance Attn: Becky PO Box 699 Salida, CO 81201 or email to: bvenes@chaffeecounty.org Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm, June 4, 2021. For more information, please call Mark at: 719-207-1501 EOE.