Edgar County Wind Farm Petition To the Edgar County Board

Morgan Anderson from the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District joined Wake Up Tri-Counties to talk about their upcoming Electro-Shocking and Pond Workshop on June 11th from 9 Am to 2 Pm at Herman Brothers Lake and Land Management in Galva. The event is free with a catered lunch by The Bone Collector. RSVP to attend by contacting [email protected] or by calling 309-937-3377 ext 3. Morgan also discussed the upcoming 2021 Henry and Stark County Soil and Water Conservation District Women in Conservation Seminar, July 9th in Johnson Sauk State Park in the Chief Senachwine Shelter. The event will feature speakers, including Brian Fox Ellis, Emily Ehley of Trees Forever, and Steve Christian who will lead a tour of Ryan’s Round Barn as part of the seminar. The cost to attend is $15.00 and you can RSVP to Morgan again by calling 309-937-5263 ext. 3.