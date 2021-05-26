The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Always Right (Well, They Certainly Think They Are)

Are you a Pisces trapped in a Scoripo's body? Do you often relate better to Capricorn's characteristics even though you're a Leo? If you think there's a different zodiac sign that's more aligned to your personality, there could a be reason for that — it's your true sign. The True Zodiac Sign Test is a 60-question test that tells you which of the 12 zodiac signs you most closely resemble. To take the test, answer each question on the website by using the slider bar to decide between "agree" and "disagree" based on how you feel about each question. At the end of the quiz, the results are calculated and you can see which sign you most relate to. The cool thing about this quiz is that is uses percentages so you can see what percent of your personality relates to each sign.