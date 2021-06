Real Madrid have suffered a blow with the news that Raphael Varane will not make Wednesday’s trip to London to take on Chelsea after picking up a thigh injury.Los Blancos must score at Stamford Bridge in the second leg after being held 1-1 by the Blues in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.The France international suffered the injury during the 2-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday, which saw him leave the game at half-time.Newspaper AS speculated that Varane will miss around 10 days, which would likely see him miss Sunday’s crucial match against title...