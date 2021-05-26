Columbus Career and College Academy sends 75 graduates across the stage

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSeventy-five students graduated from Columbus Career and College Academy in the West Columbus High School auditorium Tuesday night. Jennifer Collins recognized awards and honors for each student. Rod Lykens gave the commencement address, while Christian Norton gave the student commencement address. CCCA Principal Jeremiah Johnson presented diplomas to each graduate with the assistance of school counselor Kayla Gooden and math teacher Nicky Hobbs.

