POTUS

Biden orders investigation of Covid-19 origin

newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Biden Medal of Honor (AP)

President Joe Biden has ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

After months of minimising that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

Mr Biden asked US intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.

The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation

He directed US national laboratories to assist with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government.

He called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal in Wuhan, China.

Mr Biden in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other”.

He revealed that two agencies lean toward the animal link and “one leans more toward” the lab theory, “each with low or moderate confidence”.

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” said Mr Biden.

His statement came after weeks of the administration seeking to avoid public discussion of the lab leak theory and privately suggesting it was farfetched.

In another sign of shifting attitudes, the Senate approved two Wuhan lab-related amendments without opposition, attaching them to a largely unrelated bill to increase US investments in innovation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House supports a new World Health Organisation investigation in China, but she added that an effective probe “would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins”.

Mr Biden still held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be reached, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.

“The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of Covid-19,” he said.

newschain

China hits back as Biden steps up probe into origin of Covid virus

China has accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Tuesday that President Joe...
newschain

Floyd family meet Biden at White House

George Floyd’s family met Joe Biden at the White House one year after Mr Floyd’s death as the president reflected on “the hard reality that racism has long torn us apart”. This first anniversary was supposed to be a milestone moment in Washington, a time to mark the passage of...
newschain

Biden expresses ‘support’ for ceasefire in Netanyahu call

The White House says President Joe Biden expressed “support” for a ceasefire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The call between the two leaders came on the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. Mr Biden’s move signals US concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with...
newschain

Biden sets out plan for six trillion dollar budget

President Joe Biden is proposing a six trillion dollar (£4.23 trillion) budget for next year piled high with new safety net programmes for the poor and middle class. But his generosity depends on taxing corporations and the wealthy to keep the nation’s spiking debt from spiralling totally out of control.
Joe Biden believes China is concealing COVID-19’s origins, while China warns of the spread of a “political virus.”

Joe Biden believes China is concealing COVID-19’s origins, while China warns of the spread of a “political virus.”. President Joe Biden and his officials believe China is concealing information about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins, a difficult matter that the US administration has said it will pursue despite Beijing’s concerns. Beijing has accused Washington of politicizing the probe.
China on backfoot after Biden push for COVID probe

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): After the Biden administration asked the US intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the origins of COVID-19, China appears to be on the backfoot and hit back at the US saying that it does not care about real facts.
Reviving Lab Leak Theory, Biden Calls for COVID-19 Inquiry

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: U.S. President Joe Biden calls for a COVID-19 investigation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accuses the West of waging “hybrid war,” and Biden is set to name new India and China ambassadors. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday,...