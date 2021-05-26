Sid’s Garage In Meridian Is Hiring Servers At $30 Per Hour

The State of Idaho Board of Education has officially passed a motion to allow the University of Idaho to make a deal with Alaska Airlines. It is no secret that Idaho Vandal fans are everywhere in the Treasure Valley. Spend any time on the streets, in the bars, or simply around town and you will see the iconic, gold 'I' hanging from a flag, sticker, or license plate. While this may be a controversial statement, Vandal fans, in my opinion, are some of the most loyal fans in the west and arguable the most loyal of all collegiate fans in the State of Idaho. For years, the Vandals have been overshadowed by a blue field and a football program that gets all of the national spotlight. Meanwhile the University of Idaho is known for a well-established law school and sports teams that often times, lose more than they win. It takes a lot to be a fan of a team that...loses so much. No, that isn't a backhanded compliment--it's just the truth. Make no mistake--I love the way that Vandals know how to party!