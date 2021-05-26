newsbreak-logo
New Era’s “local market” MLB caps crash hard, as such monstrosities should have

By Ian Casselberry
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe era of New Era’s “local market” line of Major League Baseball caps was a short-lived one. By the time most people realized that these ugly, cluttered caps were actually real and not a gag, New Era pulled the line from its website. Will that mean the ill-advised apparel quickly...

www.msn.com
Cleveland, OHCanton Repository

New Era pulls Cleveland, other 'Local Market' hats hours after release

The New Era line of Major League Baseball "Local Market" hats lasted all of a few hours before they were mocked into oblivion. New Era released the line on Tuesday, with hats for all 30 MLB clubs being released that included clip-art-like images of things unique to the individual cities or states. It didn't go well.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

MLB, A’s Ownership Have Limited Options

The San Francisco Bay Area is still the best place for the team in the business world. Major League Baseball has told the Oakland Athletics ownership group to look for another city that is willing to give them lots of cash in exchange for building a suitable park for Athletics baseball. Oakland, despite sharing a market with San Francisco seems better than other available markets for two reasons. There is television money available and Oakland is not far from the Silicon Valley’s wealth. Every other city that might be available to house a Major League Baseball team has flaws in the three-legged stool concept of major league sports’ formula for financial success. Every owner needs government support and for the moment until the model changes a big-time cable TV deal and corporate dollars. There are not many markets that can provide that for baseball.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Here Are MLB's Local Market Hats in All Their Glory

Today, May 25, was the day MLB released its Local Market hats to the general public. Similar to how every team now has an alternate jersey that pays homage to the city its plays in, these hats attempt to do the same. The hats all have the regular logos on...
MLBweisradio.com

New Era pulls ‘Local Market’ hats after backlash

(NEW YORK) — After receiving criticism on social media, New Era has pulled a line of ‘Local Market’ hats from its website. The hats featured a combination of team logos, local landmarks, World Series patches, and area codes. The Washington Nationals hat featured the 202 area code, a 1776 patch,...
New York City, NYESPN

New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

NEW YORK --  New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs. New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to...
MLBESPN

Edman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat White Sox 4-0 to avoid sweep

CHICAGO --  Giovanny Gallegos came in to a sticky situation, with the St. Louis Cardinals clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning. It quickly became a heated one. Umpire Joe West ordered him to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start

Triston McKenzie looks improved in scoreless start for Cleveland Indians. After the Cleveland Indians sent Triston McKenzie down to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday (May 22), he was quickly recalled just four days later and asked to start against the Detroit Tigers. With Zach Plesac heading to the Injured List, McKenzie could be asked to return to the majors once again for an extended stay, despite his recent struggles. Luckily, his start after being called up was possibly his best of the season, if not of his young major league career.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Thursday 5/27/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — May 27 vs. Texas

AS MAY YOU KNOW…Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with an .870 OPS after 50 games this season, while also leading the club in hits (49), runs scored (34), home runs (13), RBI (33), total bases (103) and extra-base hits (27), but…DID YOU KNOW?…Haniger’s 27 extra-base hits after the 50th game of the season are the most by any Mariners player since Robinson Cano tallied 29 extra-base hits through 50 games during the 2016 season?…Cano and Haniger are the only Mariners to tally at least 27 XBH through the first 50 games of the year since Ken Griffey Jr. (32) and Alex Rodriguez (33) each met the mark during the 1998 season…overall, Haniger is only the 6th player in club history to tally 27+ XBH through the first 50 games of a season (done 9x), joining Ken Griffey Jr. (4x, most: 33 XBH in 1997 & 1994), Edgar Martinez (43 XBH, 1996), Alex Rodriguez (33 XBH, 1998), Robinson Cano (29 XBH, 2016) and Jay Buhner (27 XBH, 1996).
NFLillinoisnewstoday.com

New Era pulls MLB cap from website after Twitter backlash over “clip art and area code”

(NEXSTAR) – New Era’s new line of “local market” baseball caps will scratch MLB fans with their hats on their heads. Launched on Tuesday, the line is clearly to celebrate the city where all 30 MLB teams play, with each cap next to an image that is arguably associated with the area code (or some). The team’s logo is prominently drawn on. However, after a backlash on social media, Newera seems to have completely removed the cap from its website.