New Era’s “local market” MLB caps crash hard, as such monstrosities should have

AS MAY YOU KNOW…Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with an .870 OPS after 50 games this season, while also leading the club in hits (49), runs scored (34), home runs (13), RBI (33), total bases (103) and extra-base hits (27), but…DID YOU KNOW?…Haniger’s 27 extra-base hits after the 50th game of the season are the most by any Mariners player since Robinson Cano tallied 29 extra-base hits through 50 games during the 2016 season?…Cano and Haniger are the only Mariners to tally at least 27 XBH through the first 50 games of the year since Ken Griffey Jr. (32) and Alex Rodriguez (33) each met the mark during the 1998 season…overall, Haniger is only the 6th player in club history to tally 27+ XBH through the first 50 games of a season (done 9x), joining Ken Griffey Jr. (4x, most: 33 XBH in 1997 & 1994), Edgar Martinez (43 XBH, 1996), Alex Rodriguez (33 XBH, 1998), Robinson Cano (29 XBH, 2016) and Jay Buhner (27 XBH, 1996).