More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Big Tech, Big Science and the mainstream media have a newfound skepticism and curiosity about the origins of the virus. Now that the COVID lab leak theory is gaining momentum and credibility, all of those who previously dismissed it are being forced to acknowledge what many suspected all along. "The idea that this (virus) came out of a lab has been treated like the most wacky conspiracy theory ever dreamed up," says Colin Madine, Breitbart Tech Editor. "Suddenly we see this 180 by the media and Big Tech that have been suppressing and silencing anyone from even discussing this possibility."