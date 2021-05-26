newsbreak-logo
NFL

Tutu Atwell preparing to return punts for Rams

By Myles Simmons
 3 days ago

The Rams have a talented and somewhat crowded wide receivers room, which could make it difficult for younger players to get playing time. Los Angeles selected Tutu Atwell in the second round, and his speed can stretch the field on offense. But he’s also preparing to return punts, which could significantly improve the Rams’ special teams unit.

