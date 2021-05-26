Tutu Atwell preparing to return punts for Rams

The databank know my number, says I gotta pay, cause I made the grade last year." AC/DC, Who Made Who, soundtrack to Maximum Overdrive. Lance Zierlein had Rams UDFA and former Boston College edge rusher, Max Roberts, graded higher than Hamilcar Rashed Jr., giving Roberts a 5.57 grade and Rashed a 5.50 grade. On TDN's draft board, they had Rashed ranked 103rd, the same late 3rd round slot where the Rams picked Ernest Jones. On ESPN's board, they had Rashed ranked 149th, not far behind the compensatory 4th round slot where the Rams picked Jacob Harris. Sports Illustrated had a 4th round grade on Rashed. Like Roberts, Rashed wasn't drafted, signing with the Jets. Rashed had 14 sacks in 2019 for Oregon State and was at the Senior Bowl. Gil Brandt named Rashed the best UDFA edge rusher. LZ also had Roberts graded almost the same as Chris Garrett (5.60 grade), who the Rams drafted in the 7th round. If LZ has it right and Robert is better than Rashed, did the Rams sign the best 3-4 OLB UDFA available after the draft?