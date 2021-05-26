newsbreak-logo
Chris Noth to Reprise Role of Mr. Big in 'SATC' Reboot for HBO Max

Cover picture for the articleHey kid, break out the Manolos because Mr. Big is coming back to town. WarnerMedia announced that Chris Noth will be reprising his famous role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot for HBO Max. The new Max original, titled And Just Like That..., stars original cast...

