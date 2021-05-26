newsbreak-logo
2021 NBA Playoffs: Wizards vs. Sixers odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards aim to even a best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Philadelphia took a 1-0 series lead with a win over the weekend, with Washington looking to answer on the road. The game is set as the first of an NBA Playoff triple-header, with Wells Fargo Center playing host to the proceedings. Philadelphia has been sensational at home this season, going 30-7 on its home floor.

NBAbatonrougenews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBANBC Sports

Beal says he won't be 100 percent for start of postseason

If it looked like Bradley Beal was moving better in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the Wizards' win over the Hornets, that's because he was. The Wizards All-Star guard said his strained hamstring loosened up as the game transpired, which allowed him to drop 13 points in the final quarter after shooting 4-for-17 in the first half.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAAt The Hive

Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
NBAwsn.com

NBA Play-In Tournament: Overview, Odds, & Predictions

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for the second season in a row!. There are some surprise competitors in the Play-In tournament, including 2020 NBA Playoff standouts the Boston Celtics, and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers!. Young squads like the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies are working to...
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...
NBAWashington City Paper

Wizards Head Into Play-In Tournament With Momentum

As the final buzzer sounded inside Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, fans treated the home team to a standing ovation. The energy in the building was palpable as the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets, 110-105, to favorably position themselves heading into the NBA’s new play-in tournament. With the win, the Wizards secured the eighth seed in the tournament and will earn an official playoff berth if they win either of their next two games.
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.