Steven Bergwijn lauds ‘fantastic’ Virgil van Dijk but favours Chelsea icon to Liverpool star

By Kyle Archer
tbrfootball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur forward Steven Bergwijn has sung the praises of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk while speaking on the Premier League’s Uncut series but declared his preference for a Chelsea icon. Bergwijn was joined by Joe Hart to discuss their ultimate English or Dutch centre-back from the Premier League era...

tbrfootball.com
