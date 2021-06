MUMBAI: India's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj has said she has moved on from the frosty relationship she had shared with Ramesh Powar, who has been appointed again as the head coach of the senior women's team. Raj and Powar had a fallout during the former India spinner's previous stint as coach after the senior batter was dramatically dropped from the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2018. Ramesh Powar was sacked as the head coach after India lost the said T20 World Cup semi-final in 2018. However, he was appointed as the head coach earlier this month after replacing former coach WV Raman.