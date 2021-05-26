Metro RID Patrol Expands

In May 2006, a passionate group of community members came together to form the Fayette Alliance, a coalition from the agricultural, neighborhood, development, and downtown sectors of Lexington-Fayette County. Concerned by the threat of unnecessary expansion into our rural areas, they began to transform conversations and decision-making processes around growth, uniting voices that cared deeply about sustainably growing our city and wanted a seat at the table to fight for Lexington’s future. They committed to positively impacting county-wide planning and zoning laws — the building blocks of a better quality of life, economy, and environment for all of us — through land-use advocacy, education, and research. Fifteen years later, we remain dedicated to this framework — carefully balancing the connection between our vibrant city and productive Bluegrass farmland.