newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Metro RID Patrol Expands

montavilla.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to an increased budget in the upcoming fiscal year, Oregon Metro will expand the RID Patrol program to three times its current size. The RID Patrol program serves Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties with dumpsite cleaning services. The program was overwhelmed during the pandemic and has failed to catch up with the current demand. The program expansion is a substantial boost to their capacity with the potential to make a difference in the region-wide trash problem.

montavilla.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#Community Service#Public Services#Public Funding#Oregon Metro#Rid Patrol#Increased Funding#Clackamas Counties#Administrative Support#Garbage Service#Vehicles#Crews#Cleanups#Employment#Trash#Livability#Multiple Ways#Multnomah#Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficsaddlebagnotes.com

SaddleBrooke HOA #1 Patrol

Provide SaddleBrooke One with highest quality 24/7 coverage for the Association’s and resident’s property through patrols, providing assistance when needed and clearly communicated enforcement of the Association Rules and Regulations in a courteous, friendly and fiscally responsible manner. Okay, that’s nice, but it’s pretty general, so let’s look at the...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne, Indiana

METRO LAUNCHES METRO ON THE MOVE PROGRAM

Metro staff will be at partner locations around Fort Wayne in an effort to better serve the community and provide access to Metro’s complaint filing services. “Metro on the Move” dates, times, and locations can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fwmetro/. The organizations that are part of the “Metro on the Move” initiative include:
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Residents cite safety concerns with linked roads

CHESTER — Residents of Whiting Drive and Reserve Lane on Monday voiced their concerns regarding the possible connection of the two roadways during a special trustees meeting. A vast majority of residents speaking at the meeting were opposed to connecting the two roads together. “For whatever reason, the plans that...
Politicsmyhcicon.com

Washington Township unveils new fire station and aquatic park

Washington Township Hendricks County along with Veridus Group, Meyer-Najem, DELV Design, RL Turner and HWC celebrated the groundbreakings of Station 144 and Murphy Aquatic Park. “The Washington Township/Avon Fire Department is excited to begin work on our new fire station,” Chief Dan Smith said. “As our community continues to grow...
Trafficmunjoyhillnews.net

Portland Issues RFP for Bike Share Program; Proposal Deadline June 16

Portland is looking for companies interested in providing design, marketing, operation and maintenance of a bike share system in Portland. The city anticipates the first year of the program being a provisional pilot period with possible extensions subsequent to agreement by both parties. The expectation is that the selected provider would initiate a pilot no later than June 2022.
Fort Pierce, FLcitrusindustry.net

Migrant Housing Project Rejected

In a 3-2 vote, the St. Lucie County Commission on May 4 denied a proposal by Happy Foods LLC for a conditional use to construct housing for up to 96 migrant citrus grove laborers. Happy Foods LLC, a subsidiary of IMG Citrus, proposed four 2,930-square-foot dormitory-style buildings on 7.7 acres...
Old Bridge Township, NJoldbridge.com

Old Bridge Township

Old Bridge Township, NJ – The Middlesex County Department of Health has advised us of 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the May 12h reporting. We strongly encourage all residents to continue wearing face coverings and practice social distancing. As of today, the township has 7,778 confirmed cases of...
Davidson County, TNNashville Post

Permit Patrol: 17 May 2021

A permit valued at about $47.8 million has been issued to allow for the construction of Vanderbilt University’s graduate and professional student "housing village" planned for Midtown, with work now underway and expected to be completed by the middle of 2023. The issuing of the permit comes after the recent...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Commissioners amend terms on road salt storage

The Henry County Commissioners approved a new contract this week to build a couple storage buildings for our road salt. Henry County Highway Superintendent Joe Copeland originally asked the commissioners in April about getting two new salt storage buildings. “IDEM has been on us at least for a couple of...
Caneyville, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Caneyville receives safety grant

The city of Caneyville announced last Friday that it has received a Safety Grant from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Service (KLCIS). “We use every opportunity to make our city safer,” said Caneyville Mayor James Embry of the grant. The $308 grant will be used to purchase safety shoes,...
Jefferson County, ARArkansas Online

Streamlined county operations are urged

Jefferson County department heads have been asked to evaluate their offices and consider cross-training and automating their office in an effort to establish a more efficient, streamlined, effective and sustainable county. County Judge Gerald Robinson met Wednesday with department heads recapping the special meeting he had weeks before with the...
Agricultureazadhindnews.com

Fayette Alliance celebrates 15 years of smart growth initiatives that save rural land

In May 2006, a passionate group of community members came together to form the Fayette Alliance, a coalition from the agricultural, neighborhood, development, and downtown sectors of Lexington-Fayette County. Concerned by the threat of unnecessary expansion into our rural areas, they began to transform conversations and decision-making processes around growth, uniting voices that cared deeply about sustainably growing our city and wanted a seat at the table to fight for Lexington’s future. They committed to positively impacting county-wide planning and zoning laws — the building blocks of a better quality of life, economy, and environment for all of us — through land-use advocacy, education, and research. Fifteen years later, we remain dedicated to this framework — carefully balancing the connection between our vibrant city and productive Bluegrass farmland.
Politicscambridgetoday.ca

CIty revising its brownfield remediation incentives

The City of Cambridge brownfield financial incentives program will no longer cover the indirect remediation costs starting next month. The decision was approved at a recent council meeting during which staff brought forward a report that outlined the changes to the tax increment grant (TIG). The staff report says that such a grant is equal to the full amount, or a portion of the amount that municipal property taxes increase after a property is reassessed. The tax increment is calculated using the change in current value assessment following the completion of the remediation and redevelopment of the property.
PoliticsWSIC

Shortage of Lifeguards Seen Across the Country

Lack of Lifeguards to Effect Mecklenburg County Park this Weekend. There’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, not just the county-run beach at Ramsey Creek Park which remains closed through Memorial Day weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many people from being indoors for lifeguard training which includes hands-on contact with trainers. Shortages of lifeguards are being reported from Florida to Missouri, from Dallas to Fresno—where some waterparks are being forced to close.