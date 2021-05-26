newsbreak-logo
Area residents asked to shelter inside due to traveling smoke from fire at PSC Metals in Canton

By Jordan Miller
jordanmiller.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canton Township Fire Department and multiple other departments remain on scene of a large fire at PSC Metals at Varley and Gambrinus SW. An official with Canton Township Fire says a large amount of smoke is being produced by the fire and the high wind conditions are making it difficult to contain the smoke which is traveling several miles. (JMN could see the fire from at least six miles away while traveling to the scene).

www.jordanmiller.news
