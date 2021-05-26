A comedy of errors
I was about eleven when I was first made aware that there were “classic” authors and that reading them was good for me, in the same way that my grandmother thought that a weekly dose of castor oil was good for me. The first classic author I was given to read was W. W. Jacobs (1863–1943), who is now almost entirely forgotten. Even people with an above-average knowledge of literature do not recall his name, though the title of his most famous story, “The Monkey’s Paw,” sometimes rings a bell.newcriterion.com