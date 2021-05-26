Kentucky Announces the Plan for Full Capacity at Kroger Field

The Southeastern Conference’s leading assist man is on the move and later today he will announce his next destination in college basketball. Sahvir Wheeler and his 7.4 dimes per game will sit down with Jeff Goodman at 3 p.m. to declare his intentions to transfer to one of four schools: Kentucky, Kansas, LSU or Oklahoma State. Kentucky is the presumed pick for the 5-10 guard and all indications are John Calipari will add his second point guard in less than a week.