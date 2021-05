Kingsport Times News. May 21, 2021. Editorial: You never forget the song of the cicada. We are near to being serenaded by the song of the cicada, a large, ugly insect that chases children from playgrounds but is manna for birds and squirrels, bats and cats, and spiders and wasps. Where there’s water, and we’ve got lots of it, they fatten fish and amphibians in their haste to mate and die en masse.