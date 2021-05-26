City of Dallas partners with the Dallas Mavericks to host COVID-19 vaccination events during playoffs

The City of Dallas has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to host COVID-19 vaccination events outside the American Airlines Center (AAC) on Victory Plaza during the upcoming playoff games. Vaccinations will be available for Texas residents 18 years and older before Game 3 on

and Game 4 on Sunday, May 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. on both dates.

“Valuable partners like the Mavs are key to getting all eligible residents vaccinated so Dallas may reach community immunity,” said Director of the Office of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz. “This is a safe way to help vaccinated Dallasites resume activities we love.”

The Texas Military Department Mobile Vaccination Team will be administering the Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment required. Recipients do not need to attend the games to receive the single-dose vaccine, but should plan to wait in observation for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

“We are so excited about welcoming more fans into AAC to help cheer on our Mavs,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We have been slowly inviting more fans to our games since Feb. 8, in accordance with public health protocol. Our fans have proven their ability to keep the environment safe and fun.”

The City’s partnership with the Mavericks to administer vaccines to Texas residents coincides with new increased capacity at the AAC in time for the NBA postseason. Masks will continue to be required for all fans inside the arena when not eating or drinking.

Check out the chart below for a tentative schedule of the Mavericks’ postseason and find out where to watch it on TV.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

DAY DATE AWAY HOME GM TIME TV / R

Sat 5/22 Dallas LA Clippers 1 3:30PM ESPN/ BSSW

Tue 5/25 Dallas LA Clippers 2 9:30PM NBATV/ BSSW

Fri 5/28 LA Clippers Dallas 3 8:30PM ESPN/ BSSW

Sun 5/30 LA Clippers Dallas 4 8:30PM TNT/ BSSW

Wed 6/2 Dallas LA Clippers 5* TBD TBD

Fri 6/4 LA Clippers Dallas 6* TBD TBD

Sun 6/6 Dallas LA Clippers 7* TBD TBD