Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cmagic5 | Feisty New Video for “Love Me If You Can''

By Shirley Ju
flaunt.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of her debut album, , Toronto teen artist Cmagic5 is now unveiling a new music video for “Love Me If You Can.” The sassy visual is empowering and inspirational, with each and every word being emphasized with her bold movements. Through vibrant flashing lights, multiple costume changes and fierce dance moves, she makes sure you listen to what she has to say, marking her territory from the very first second.

flaunt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Camera#Dance Moves#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesflaunt.com

GG Magree | Unveiling New Single “Loving You Kills Me”

GG Magree is a lover in all ways, shapes, and forms, and now she’s releasing her romance-filled “Loving You Kills Me.” The Australian DJ, producer, singer, songwriter has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the dance music scene, exploding onto the scene with her debut single “Frontlines” alongside NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead in 2016. In 2019, she released her remix of Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay,” displaying her vocal talents to the world.
Musicedm.com

GG Magree Drops Scintillating Single "Loving You Kills Me"

With her previous release of the immaculate "Nervous Habits" still riding on a wave of success, GG Magree has returned to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records with another explosive single called "Loving You Kills Me." The new single pulls influence from multiple genres, melding rock and trap to create another...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Johanna Rose – “Loving You”

Singer-songwriter Johanna Rose created a video for “Loving You” from their recent record “Lunar Eclipse.” Featuring lyric animations by Cheston VanHuss, Rose is shown riding down forested roads, sitting on the edge of a pool dipping their feet in, ice skating, and playing guitar among various other activities. They’re reconnecting with themself in ways they’d previously lost touch with while busy loving someone else. It’s a song about getting back in tune with your core, which Johanna Rose has clearly taken precious time doing as of late. Special thanks to Samer Ghani as well.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Jessie J dances in a dive bar in new video for “I Want Love”

Jessie J dances all night in a dive bar in the new video for her single “I Want Love,” which just premiered on Facebook. In the clip, Jessie, dressed head-to-toe in red and sporting her signature black bob and gold jewelry, drives to a dive bar at night. There, she flirts with the male patrons, lies down on the bar, sings in the bathroom and dances wildly to the jukebox. When she leaves the bar, it’s morning.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Emilia Quinn releases feisty new single ‘Games’ featuring FINOLA

Emilia Quinn grew up around music, taking inspiration from anywhere and anything. Having explored the blues and rock scene by performing in bands, Emilia found her feet in roots and country music, following her own path, and creating music close to her heart. Following the release of her debut EP ‘Wrote Off’ and single ‘Mistakes’, Emilia’s confidence grew and she began building a fan base internationally, proving that her music could break boundaries.
Theater & DancePosted by
UPI News

Seventeen releases new EP, 'Ready to Love' music video

June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Your Choice and a music video for the song "Ready to Love" on Friday. The "Ready to Love" video shows the members of Seventeen posing with floral-themed and pastel-colored scenery. The group performs a dance routine amid spraying water at the end of the video.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive: Kian Byrne – 'You + Me' Video Premiere

Through The Bridge’s recent Sound Minds day, we talked about the link between mental health and the healing power of music. We’ll continue the conversation through the artist perspective over the summer, examining the experiences and challenges faced by creatives. In the meantime, today’s Bridge premiere provides both a sense of restoration and awareness, brought to you by a KC musical mensch.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

13 New Songs Out Today

MEGA BOG - "CRUMB BACK" Erin Birgy has shared a third track from her new Mega Bog album, Life, and Another. "Crumb Back," is the poppiest song we've heard yet from the album, with a fun, jazzy flair and just a little skronk. The album's out July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Jessie J – ‘I Want Love’

Jessie J has unleashed the video for her new single ‘I Want Love.’. Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track is the premiere offering from the songbird’s incoming album – her first since 2018’s ‘R.O.S.E.’. Thematically, the visual has a deeply personal connection to the British belter. Watch below, where Jessie’s...
Los Angeles, CANPR

Lord Huron, 'Love Me Like You Used To'

For Lord Huron, what once was old is new again. The Los Angeles four piece has always had a foot in classic country. But with the release of its fourth LP, Long Lost, it dives in headfirst. The mid-tempo track "Love Me Like You Used To" and its anthemic guitar motif, in the cadence of riding horseback, could easily slide into a crate of 45s alongside mid-century gems from Buck Owens or Johnny Cash — who, incidentally, recorded a song of the same name in the 1980s. Its lyrics, too, seem old as the hills. "I have traveled many miles / I don't wanna walk no more / Every road and every highway led me right back to your door," frontman Ben Schneider sings. "Love Me Like You Used To" is a story of heartache that somehow seems more gut-wrenching in this archival style. Rich with warbly background vocals and strings, it cuts deeper than it might as a stripped-down, contempo acoustic ballad. The facade of the past adds weight, steeping old sounds in the sorrow of all the hearts that broke before our own.
Musicbmi.com

Truth Through Song: A Conversation with Singer/Songwriter JP Saxe

JP Saxe is a busy man and a prolific singer/songwriter. Since releasing his first single, “Changed,” in 2017, he has distinguished himself with a succession of lilting pop songs that delve into matters of the heart, at times with almost disarming intimacy. Having already co-written alongside BMI songwriters like Carmen Reece, Jin Jin and BMI Icon Babyface, Saxe was launching a burgeoning career as a solo artist, driven by emotionally resonant songs like “25 in Barcelona” and “Same Room.” With the release of his collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending,” in October of 2019, Saxe was finding his stride. Then, the pandemic happened.
MusicRolling Stone

Love is the glue for Aotearoa soul singer, Louis Baker

In a recent mockumentary promo produced by American rock band Sleater-Kinney, the film’s faux presenter remarks that, “no one asks a bird or whale, yet human singers have been asked for centuries to explain their lyrics.” I’d counter this by saying that, if the preoccupations of birds and whales are anything like our own, then they’re probably singing about love.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

[New Video] Elijah Dai 'Somebody to Love'

Check out the debut single from the Far Rock Pop Star Elijah Dai called 'Somebody to Love'. Recently going through a rebranding Elijah Dai [formerly known as Eli Groves] has revisited his love for pop music and is introducing you to his personal sound. "Somebody to Love' is a song based on the notion that we all deserve someone to love and be loved in the same instance.
MusicGreenwichTime

'In My Room' With Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace and her Devouring Mothers bandmates Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson perform together for the first time in over a year on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series. The band filmed the performance at Grace’s home in Chicago, and opened with a rendition...
Musicthehollywooddigest.com

ZaRio Releases New Music Video “She Don’t Know Love”

ZaRio is an extremely talented artist, producer, and songwriter. Often being compared to music geniuses such as Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Brian McKnight, due to the likeness in musical style. The singer, songwriter was classically trained and is educated in the field of R&B by vocal coach, Cynamman. At...
Musicmelodyinter.com

Omolara Music drops new video for the single “Dey Follow Me”

European born Gospel artiste, Lara Familua simply known as ‘Omolara Music ‘ releases a new music video titled “Dey Follow Me”. Dey Follow Me is a high life style song about the goodness and mercy of the Lord over mankind in spite of the challenges and battles we face daily. God still comes true and we are still standing, Psalm 23:6 sums it up .