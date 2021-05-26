Canadian Cattlemen’s Foundation kick-starts youth program at W.A. Ranches

Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) – an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization working toward a world that fully embraces the rights and needs of individuals and families living with dementia-related disorders – today announces celebrated local nonprofit Amy’s Place, home of Caring Together in Hope, and the international coalition of people living with dementia group Dementia Mentors will unite for the cause under the DSF umbrella. The organizations will work together to bolster service to Alzheimer’s and dementia communities by providing multi-state support through necessary resources to reinforce the message that life does not end after a dementia diagnosis.