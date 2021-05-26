Canadian Cattlemen’s Foundation kick-starts youth program at W.A. Ranches

PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16 th Annual Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 29 th, 2021 from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM, in a VIRTUAL environment. At this event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors will be celebrated and awarded scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three seniors were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlight the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.