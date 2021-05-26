Jesse McInnes | How To Rise When Odds Are Stacked Against You
Jesse McInnes is a young entrepreneur and investor who’s living out his wildest dreams. On top of running a 7-figure digital marketing agency together with his business partner, he’s been active in the cryptocurrency industry since 2013, when he first began investing in Bitcoin. Over the years, he’s learned the inner workings of the crypto world and has made millions through investing and trading. Today, he uses his knowledge to run a mentorship program to help others understand the industry.flaunt.com