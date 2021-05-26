newsbreak-logo
Oil Prices Continue Ascent in Midweek Trading

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...

