Michigan will take the field against Western Michigan in 99 days but no one knows who will be quarterbacking the Wolverines on that day. Redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, true freshman JJ McCarthy and incoming graduate transfer Alan Bowman are expected to battle it out for the right to start. All three have talent and all three probably think they can be the guy. It's going to come down to who moves the chains, who takes care of the ball and who gains the trust of the rest of the team. Here's why it'll be Bowman...