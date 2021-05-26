Cancel
Creative Seva | India Covid Relief Through Art

By Surina Belk-Gupta
Cover picture for the articleEveryday the Covid-19 situation increases in severity in South Asia, leaving the nation of India to face horrific tragedy . After witnessing what was occurring in the country, Fashion Photographer and now Director Jam Patel create Creative Seva. Seva is a Hindi word that translates to service which, in combination with creative, perfectly captures the newly art-centric charity collective. With a quick community response, Creative Seva received photos donations from renowned photographers all around the world to be used by the charity. These photos are now being sold in their ongoing Print Sale in order to raise finances for Covid-19 relief in India.

