newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

John Davis: True Milli Vanilli singer dies from Covid aged 66

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger John Davis, one of the true vocal talents behind notorious pop duo Milli Vanilli, has died from coronavirus at the age of 66. Davis sang on the group's hit 1989 album Girl You Know It's True. Fronted by Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus, the group sold more than 30...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Producer#Pop History#True Love#Music History#Hits#Time Magazine#Face Meets Voice#Real Milli Vanilli#Facebook Born#Girl#Daughter#Vocals#Grace#Backing Singers#Happy#Applause#Twitter Bbcnewsents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Distractify

The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

The legacy of a legend will always live on. In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

RIP: Singer Behind Milli Vanilli Hits Dead At 66

The tale of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — best known to fans as the late-’80s/’90s pop group Milli Vanilli — has become the stuff of legend. The pair achieved worldwide fame thanks to their hits “Girl You Know It’s True” and “Blame It On The Rain,” but were quickly the subject of public ridicule after it was discovered that they were not the voices behind their smash songs.
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Musicradiofacts.com

Singer “Wondress” has Died (video)

Wondress, a singer on the smash Mantronix single along with Bryce Wilson (Bryce Lover) “Gotta Have Your Love” has died. No word on the cause of death just that she was 56. The song was released by Capitol records in December 1989. Photo courtesy of Curtis Mantronix.
Celebritiesimpact601.com

Tony Armatrading dies aged 59

'Notting Hill' star Tony Armatrading has died at the age of 59. The actor – the younger brother of singer Joan Armatrading – passed away on Monday (10.05.21) after a battle with cancer and his friend Tim Bentinck broke the news on social media. Tim wrote on Twitter: "Very sad...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
CelebritiesNME

Singer and Madonna associate Nick Kamen dies aged 59

Model and singer Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59, it has been confirmed. Kamen, whose 1986 hit ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ was co-written by Madonna, is reported to have passed away yesterday (May 4) at his home in west London following a long illness. Madonna...
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Power Trip’s Riley Gale – Cause of Death Confirmed

Late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale's cause of death has been confirmed by MetalSucks after checking with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office. The singer died from pulmonary edema as a result of a fentanyl overdose. A pulmonary edema causes excess fluid to build up in the lungs and is...
CelebritiesAntelope Valley Press

Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, has died

NEW YORK — Singer-songwriter Lloyd Price, an early rock ‘n roll star and enduring maverick whose hits included such up-tempo favorites as “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality” and the semi-forbidden “Stagger Lee,” has died. He was 88. Price died Monday at a long-term care facility in New Rochelle, New York, of...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Nick Kamen death: Levi’s model and singer dies, aged 59

Model and singer Nick Kamen has died, aged 59.A cause of death is yet to be announced, but the news was confirmed by singer Boy George on Instagram. The pair were friends.Kamen famously appeared in a 1985 Levis 501 commercial that saw him strip in a launderette to Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”.Following the success of the advert, he collaborated with Madonna on the song “Each Time You Break My Heart”.Madonna co-wrote the song with Stephen Bray and, in 1986, told BBC radio she had requested the duet after being inspired by the model’s “charisma” and...
CelebritiesEW.com

Lloyd Price, rock 'n roll pioneer and 'Personality' singer, dies at 88

Lloyd Price, the singer-songwriter behind such hits as "Personality" and "Stagger Lee" who helped lay the groundwork for the rise of rock 'n roll, has died. He was 88. Price's wife Jacqueline confirmed his death to The Associated Press. The singer died Monday at a long-term care facility in New Rochelle, New York, of complications from diabetes.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.
Relationshipstvseasonspoilers.com

Sister Wives: Christine Hints She And Kody Brown Are No Longer Together! Is Kody Violent?

It’s always hard to maintain polygamy relationships. Mostly because one person in polygamy has to take care of many. And Sister Wives fame Kody Brown’s polygamy marriage is also seen to be falling out. Is Christine and Kody Brown even together? There have been many things that hint that the two have parted their ways. Above all, Christine is seen taking part in the resilience and empowering movement for women. So, does that mean Kody is violent? Let us look into the details below.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Scarlett Fernandez Badly Injured

Please join us in sending love and wishes for a speedy recovery to GENERAL HOSPITAL child star Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte), who is recovering from a very serious bike accident that left her hospitalized for days. “Wishing this was part of a GH script,” she shared on Instagram with a photo of herself in her hospital bed with both arms propped up in casts and a scab on her chin.