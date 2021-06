The first time I got a tattoo, I was 19. On my own in Berlin for the summer and palpably lonely, I swayed into the door of the local tätowierung shop in the airy, tree-lined neighborhood I was living in as a nanny, drawn helplessly to the sight of people around my age talking, laughing, and sipping Club-Mate. As I sat down and presented my ankle to be inscribed with Cyrillic text, the mix of nerves and excitement temporarily crowded out my homesickness and discomfiture. I couldn’t chitchat with the tattoo artist in my broken German, but he didn’t seem to care, expertly swabbing my skin before beginning a process I was surprised to find more uncomfortable than actively painful. For about 20 minutes, in that artist’s chair, I felt like I belonged.