BlizzCon 2021 canceled, online event coming in early 2022

In an Apex Legends AMA on Reddit, developer Respawn Entertainment was asked whether or not the team would consider lowering the price for skins and other cosmetic items in the game. Respawn director of community and communications Ryan K. Rigney directed the question to the monetization team, who gave Reddit users some information on the process behind the game's pricing. Some posters were disappointed that there was no clear answer on whether or not Respawn will offer lower costs for in-game cosmetics in the future, but the answer did provide an interesting peak into the development process, and how pricing decisions are made.