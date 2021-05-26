newsbreak-logo
BlizzCon 2021 canceled, online event coming in early 2022

By Ricky Frech
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Blizzard Entertainment was forced to move its massive BlizzCon convention online due to the ongoing pandemic. Many fans were likely hopeful that, as restrictions eased with more people getting vaccinated, the company would host its 2021 convention in person. However, Blizzard announced today that will not be the case. Due to “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic,” Blizzard has decided to cancel this year’s event.

