When is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase? – What time, how to watch
E3 season is just ahead, and while not every company will be participating in the ESA’s show this year, you can count on every developer and publisher worth their salt showing off what they’ve got. One of the biggest shows this year will without a doubt be Xbox and Bethesda’s joint showcase, the first since Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, bringing Bethesda and a number of other developers under its umbrella. Thanks to a new post from Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, we now know when the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will be and where we can watch it.www.gamepur.com