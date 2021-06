To feed an ever-increasing population in the global south, there has been a huge spike in the demand for high yield crops benefiting agriculture tire manufacturers. Agriculture tires have a deep tread design custom-built for tractors to provide greater traction while off-roading or traversing through gravel, sand, or mud strewn pathways. In stark contrast to winter tires, agriculture tires lack studs but have grooves enabling them to sink into gravel for ideal traction. The agriculture tires market has grown rapidly on account of greater deployment in the mining and construction industry.