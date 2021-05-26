Exeter Community Library to hold reopening event on May 29

Exeter Township High School students selected as finalists to win $50,000 for Exeter Township Senior High School’s art program. READING, PA — Vans selected Exeter Township High School juniors Brynn Patchell and Olivia Biancone as a top 50 finalist in their “Custom Culture” competition, which empowers high school students from across the nation to customize a pair of blank Vans shoes with the themes, “Head in the Clouds” or “Hometown Pride.” Voting is open now through May 7 at https://customculture.vans.com on their shoes, which depict their artistic interpretations of living as a student during the COVID-19 era. If their shoes garner enough votes, they’ll qualify to move onto the next round of judging, during which an expert panel will select the winning entry and present a check for $50,000 to the winning school’s art program.