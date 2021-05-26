newsbreak-logo
Exeter, PA

Exeter Community Library to hold reopening event on May 29

Mercury
 3 days ago

The Exeter Community Library will celebrate its reopening Saturday with the introduction of its newly created StoryWalk trail. The library building was closed and limited services were offered for over a year to comply with coronavirus safety guidelines. A StoryWalk gives children and adults a chance to enjoy reading and...

