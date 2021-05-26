newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

How to find a toxic world in No Man’s Sky

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong all the worlds in No Man’s Sky, toxic moons and planets may be the worst. They’re generally uninhabitable, try to kill you with high levels of radiation, and look terrible. Still, they have their merits. In this guide, we’ll explain how you find toxic worlds and what benefits you might gain from landing on them now and then.

