When Staples reopened its doors to the entire student population, most high schoolers were anxious to return to their familiar cliques, favorite lunch spots and cheerful classrooms. Students were finally able to see their classmates every day, from head to toe. That boy, whose upper half of his body you’d become so familiar with online, was suddenly looking down at you while you stood at a lab table. The kid who always stayed in bed for class, with his chin glued to his chest, was now diving on the floor to save a volleyball from hitting the ground.