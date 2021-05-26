Senior Center Calendars

Cancel
Dixon Senior Center, 106 Third St., has opened its doors for eating in, while adhering to social distancing precautions. Lunch is served at the center, by take-out or by home delivery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are a new client, call the center to set up payment arrangements or drop by to discuss. The center continues to accept takeout meal requests. Meals will be served at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. They cost $4 per serving and will be delivered to Dixon residents upon request.

tricornernews.com

Senior lunches return to the Millerton Friendship Center

MILLERTON — The Senior Friendship Center located at the NorthEast-Millerton Library Annex at 28 Century Blvd. rolled out the welcome mat again on Monday, June 7, much to the delight of its many participants who have been isolated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, the sessions, which many seniors...
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
Crescent-News

Defiance County senior centers open as planned

Defiance County’s two senior centers opened their doors to the public Monday morning, approximately 15 months after the facilities in Defiance and Hicksville closed due to the coronavirus situation. The Defiance center is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday while Hicksville’s is operating from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Both facilities...
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Senior Center in-person meals are back

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15. That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020. As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how...
Recorder

Seniors welcomed back to annual picnic at South County Senior Center

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Seniors from the towns of Deerfield, Whately and Sunderland were able to reconnect on Wednesday as they gathered for their annual picnic once again. The South County Senior Center had to cancel last year’s picnic because of the pandemic, and Senior Center Director Christina Johnson said the community coming back out is a great sign.
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton-Parma Senior Center resuming monthly dinners

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is resuming its monthly evening meals this July for the first time since the pandemic hit. The free event will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street, and is sponsored by the Hilton Lions Club. The dinner will be a picnic style with the choice of a burger or hot dog, salads, and dessert. Musical entertainment will be provided by Linda Berky, who plays jazz, pop, rock, and country. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with dinner served at 4 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.
tribuneledgernews.com

Greenbrier senior centers have reopened

Jun. 21—The Greenbrier County Committee on Aging's senior centers in Rupert and Fairlea reopened Monday, after having been closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with meals being served from 11:15 until noon. According to a press...
edmondsbeacon.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center opens senior cooling center

Starting Friday, June 25, and running through Monday, June 28, the Edmonds Waterfront Center will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as a Senior Cooling Center. If you are a senior and feeling over-heated, you are invited to air conditioning and bottled water at the center. The Senior Center/Waterfront Center...
Sun Chronicle

Join local firefighters for safety talk at senior center

Come join firefighters from the Foxboro Fire Department on Monday, June 28 at 1:30 p.m. to learn about senior fire safety. Additionally, if time allows there may be the opportunity for a question and answer session to learn about all of the programs and services that the Fire Department has to offer. Sign up in advance.
Webster County Citizen

- Senior center reopens Monday

After a forced shutdown, the Seymour Senior Citizens’ Center is reopening next Monday. Throughout the past year, vehicles have been light on the west side of the Seymour square. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state of Missouri to close senior centers temporarily, it left senior citizens without a place to visit and — more importantly — eat during the past 15 months.
Texarkana Gazette

ACTIVE AGE | Collins Senior Center Activities Calendar

Hours of Operation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A meal is served weekdays at 11:30 a.m. for senior citizens age 60+ at the Collins Center. Senior Citizens Services provides the meals. July 1—1 p.m. Retreat at Kenwood Bing and Dessert; 2 p.m. Heritage Dessert Contest. July 4—Happy Independence Day. July...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Senior center to host grand reopening

The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has an official reopening date set for July 1. The center will take the first few days of reopening to get seniors registered for classes and reintegrated. Registration days will be July 1-2 and July 6 with a grand reopening celebration on July...
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Senior Calendar

12:30 p.m. Patriotic Acrylic Canvas Painting Class. The Morristown Senior Center is now open with limited hours, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and activities. Call 423-581-5166 for activities requiring reservations.
blainecountyjournal.com

Chinook Senior Center

That Chinook wind sure does help to keep the heat down, but why does it have to blow all the time? I wish it would just rain once or twice a week to keep the plants thriving and the heat down, but Montana doesn’t work that way. The weather does what the weather does and not you or I or nobody can change it, we just have to accept it.