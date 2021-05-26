Senior Center Calendars
Dixon Senior Center, 106 Third St., has opened its doors for eating in, while adhering to social distancing precautions. Lunch is served at the center, by take-out or by home delivery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are a new client, call the center to set up payment arrangements or drop by to discuss. The center continues to accept takeout meal requests. Meals will be served at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. They cost $4 per serving and will be delivered to Dixon residents upon request.leaderadvertiser.com