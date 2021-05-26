Senior Center Calendars

After city helps deliver as many as 1,000 at-home meals a month, residents can now sit down and eat with friends.While Sherwood's Marjorie Stewart Senior Community Center has been officially closed for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all changed on Tuesday, June 15. That's when the center served its first group of seniors a hot in-person lunch, the first since the center was forced to shutter its doors back on March 13, 2020. As public buildings closed their doors left and right in March 2020 with COVID-19 case counts rising, Sherwood city officials wondered how...