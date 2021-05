GREENSBORO — A series COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at four Guilford County high schools this month, Guilford County Schools announced in an email on Wednesday. The district is partnering with Cone Health and the Guilford County health department to hold the clinics, which are open to students 14 years and older and the general public. Students younger than 18 will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian, which are available from their schools.