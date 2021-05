The NASDAQ has risen over the last couple of weeks after initially testing the 13,000 level during the middle of the month of May. By doing so, we have touched a major uptrend line and bounced rather significantly. In fact, the middle two weekly candlesticks from the month have formed hammers, which is a very bullish sign and will attract a certain amount of retail trading at the very least. Because of this, it does look like the buyers are starting to come back in and try to push this market towards the 14,000 level. The 14,000 level is a major top that we have seen so far, but it certainly looks like we are trying to build up enough pressure to break out of an ascending triangle.