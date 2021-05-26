Preparing For the Unprecedented: How Lenders Can Effectively Manage Commercial Credit Risk in an Ever-Changing World

I am a professor of Business and Economics at Salve Regina University in Newport and on the first day of each new semester, and for each new class or lecture, I posit the following question. What is a business for? What are companies, and organizations, and businesses supposed to do? The answer to that question is not the same as it was 20 years ago, and it is very quickly evolving. There is a robust conversation happening at every business school in the country…or at least there should be. This question, by necessity, bleeds into commercial real estate and the built environment more generally. What is a business for? What is a building, neighborhood, or community for? And as important, are we doing it well? My students often do not know how to answer that question. Aren’t businesses supposed to seek profits and efficiencies? Of course, but not at any cost. There are plenty of examples of household names that chased short-term profits into insolvency or worse, extinction. That does not seem to be a very good result for anyone.