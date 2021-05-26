Preparing For the Unprecedented: How Lenders Can Effectively Manage Commercial Credit Risk in an Ever-Changing World
This is a sponsored post in collaboration with Sean Hunter, CIO at OakNorth. When it comes to commercial lending, banks rely on risk models to make decisions. These models have been built up internally over decades of lending across thousands, if not tens of thousands of loans, but COVID-19 has exposed unexpected flaws in them. As a result, lenders are re-assessing how best to manage commercial credit risk in the future when other unprecedented events will inevitably occur.finovate.com