Diversity in IP—Reflecting on our journey to the present, learning for tomorrow

 4 days ago

Lois Duquette and Rachel Hadrick will serve on the panel “Diversity in IP—Reflecting on our journey to the present, learning for tomorrow” on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The panel is part of CenterForce’s Women in Law Summit Series: The Women in Law & IP. Joining Lois and Rachel on the...

Two McNees Attorneys to Discuss Diversity at Women in Law & IP Event

HARRISBURG, Pa. – (Thursday, May 27, 2021) McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC attorneys Lois Duquette and Rachel Hadrick will serve on the panel “Diversity in IP—Reflecting on our journey to the present, learning for tomorrow” on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The panel is part of CenterForce’s Women in Law Summit Series: The Women in Law & IP.
