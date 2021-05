Prince Harry made a splash last week when it was announced he became Chief Impact Officer of Betterup.com, a billion dollar mental telehealth company. However, he is not alone; over the past year online mental health and addiction apps have been on the rise. From Talkspace to Knightbridge (on line gambling and gaming help service), companies are sprouting up like fields of poppy. Recently, the New York Magazine and The Cut both featured excellent exposes on the efficacy of these new online therapies offered to both individuals and companies.