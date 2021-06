It is an uncomfortable fact for some that all communities and all citizens are not policed in the same manner across this country. But George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, Memorial Day, became a tipping point, a pivotal moment, like the images from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, when too many Americans became unable to ignore or digest, what they had witnessed. And by last Fall, police reform/social justice-themed legislation was being discussed across the nation.