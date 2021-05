Coworking spaces bring together different businesses under the same roof. Employees of different firms get to interact with each other and extend their network beyond just the employees of their own company. Expanding your connections beyond a limited workgroup can have various benefits. You get to discover new opportunities and also if you wish to change your job, some of these contacts could even help you. Some of these contacts could even help you in setting up a new business if you wish to or help you with a new project of yours.