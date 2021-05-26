Extinguishing burnout: As stress mounts, employers can help
More than a year into the pandemic, more and more teams battle another effect of COVID-19: burnout. Even before the pandemic, burnout had reached record levels. The World Health Organization included burnout in its classification of diseases in 2019, describing it as “a syndrome … resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” Add to chronic workplace stress issues related to the pandemic — among them working from home, managing children and schooling, political polariation and social unrest — and burnout reached critical mass.thebusinesstimes.com