Extinguishing burnout: As stress mounts, employers can help

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs goes the distance for members facing mental health issues and stress. Here is one way the group is helping members cope. Tax season is never over, as any CPA will tell you, and this year, with the tax return deadline extended to May 17, the stress level among CPAs never eased off. Add that schedule adjustment to more than a year of pandemic-related challenges, and it’s not surprising that many in the profession are feeling overwhelmed. In response, the Massachusetts Society of CPAs increased its efforts to help members cope. Here is one way, among many, they did it.